New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11:15 am on Wednesday amid protests by opposition members over the Parliament security breach issue.

As soon as the House met, some opposition members raised the issue of security breach and demanded a statement from the home minister on the matter.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the protesting members to maintain order in the House.

As the protests continued, he adjourned the proceedings.

