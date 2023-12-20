Arizona, December 20: A family from Gujarat narrowly escaped a fatal accident while attempting to cross the US-Mexico border in pursuit of a new life in America. The family, led by Vinay Shukla (name changed), a chemical business owner from Motera in Ahmedabad, included his wife and two daughters, aged five and 18 months. Undertaking the perilous journey in September, the family encountered a life-threatening situation on October 21.

Traversing alongside 50 others, including six families from North Gujarat, the Shukla family had to navigate a trench with five feet of water, leading to a near-tragedy. As per the Times of India report, amidst the treacherous journey across the Trump wall into Arizona, the family fell, sustaining injuries. Shukla managed to save himself and his daughters, but his wife suffered a severe head injury that resulted in severe bleeding. Shukla and his daughters continued walking until they reached the US side, where a vigilant officer noticed the injured wife. Indian-Origin Man Rajinder Pal Singh in US Sentenced to Jail for Smuggling 800 Indians Citizens Using Uber App.

The family was subsequently taken to a camp in Yuma, where the wife received medical attention for 12 hours. Shukla and his children were provided clothes and shelter in the camp before being transferred to New Jersey for legal proceedings. Recounting the events, Shukla revealed the involvement of a human smuggler from Kadi, Shankar Patel, who initially promised direct US visas but later redirected them towards the illegal route via Turkey to Mexico. Shukla paid Rs 1.50 crore for the promised safe journey. US: Two Indian-Origin Men Steal Over $100,000 From Elderly Massachusetts Woman in Computer Virus Scam; Held.

The journey included stays in Istanbul, Cancun, Tijuana, and Puerto Penasco, where they walked alongside undocumented travellers from China, Mexico, Colombia, and Gujarat. Having settled in Ohio and working at a liquor store, Shukla's asylum plea on political grounds is pending with US authorities. The Gujarat High Court has been actively addressing cases related to individuals from the state embarking on unauthorised journeys to the US.

