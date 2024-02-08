Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the budget speech presented in the state assembly by the BJP government on Thursday, terming it a "misleading budget" contrary to public expectations.

Pilot stated that the public had been eagerly anticipating a reduction in petrol and diesel VAT rates for the past two months, but the budget failed to address this crucial issue.

He argued that the promises made by the BJP to alleviate inflationary pressures during the assembly elections were proven false in the absence of any mention of reducing expenses in the budget speech.

The former Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that while the government disclosed a cumulative loss of over seventy lakh crores for power companies, it failed to present a clear vision of how this burden would be eased for the public.

Pilot expressed disappointment that the budget speech lacked any concrete steps regarding the availability and pricing of construction materials, despite the government's claims of curbing illegal mining.

Commenting on the discontinuation of the separate agriculture budget introduced by the previous Congress government, Pilot asserted that this move showcased the anti-farmer stance of the BJP government. He argued that the budget presented by the ruling party generates confusion and raises doubts.

He concluded by stating that the budget speech reflects a lack of transparency and a failure to address key concerns. "The absence of a clear vision for the new government is evident, and the budget has created more confusion than clarity for the people of the state," he said. (ANI)

