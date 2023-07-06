Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday formed a sub-committee to take all views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code into consideration and prepare a case for submission to the Law Commission.

A decision on the matter was taken at a meeting of the party's constituency in-charges and district presidents which was presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The four-member sub-committee consists of Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema, a party statement said.

The committee has been tasked with holding talks with constitutional experts, intellectuals and Sikh community leaders.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on the common code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has vehemently opposed the UCC and maintained that its implementation across the country would have an adverse impact on minority and tribal communities.

The party meeting also rejected the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 while asserting that it was a direct interference in Sikh religious affairs.

It termed the amendment made in the Bill as “illegal and unconstitutional” and warned the AAP-led Punjab government not to inflame the passions of the community by such transgressions.

Badal also unveiled a mass contact programme under which 'halqa' in-charges will visit all villages in their constituencies.

“The AAP government has betrayed all sections of the society. It is our duty to reach out to people and assure them that we will fight for their rights, and force this corrupt government and puppet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to implement all promises made to them," he said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjher will visit all constituencies in the state to organise the party's youth wing and take their feedback.

It was also decided that a constituency in-charge would be appointed for each Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

In the meeting, the party leaders also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was browbeating media, and condemned the manner in which the voice of the fourth pillar of democracy was being “throttled” in the state.

