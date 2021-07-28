Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday said his party will contest on all seats and won't forge an alliance with any other outfit for the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he formed the SAD (Sanyukt) not to grab power but to work for the betterment of the "Sikh Panth" and Punjab.

His party also aims to "liberate" the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Akal Takhat from the "control" of one family so that the original principles of the Akali Dal can be restored, he said in a statement here.

Terming media reports regarding his party entering into alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections as a "sheer rumour", Dhindsa said no talks in this regard are being held with any party.

The SAD (Sanyukt) will contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own, he said.

Dhindsa said people of Punjab are "very sad" due to policies of traditional parties.

A manifesto outlining his party's policies will be released shortly, Dhindsa said.

Many "eminent personalities" of Punjab are going to become part of the SAD (Sanyukt), which will further strengthen the party, he claimed.

The SAD (Sanyukt) was formed after the dissolution of SAD (Taksali), formed by Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, and the SAD (Democratic), launched earlier by Dhindsa.

Dhindsa and Brahmpura were expelled from Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal earlier for revolting against its leadership.

