New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), a Maharatna company, has supplied approximately 15,000 metric tons of high-quality steel products for the 51-kilometre Bairabi-Sairang railway project in Mizoram, the Ministry of Steel said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, for this project, SAIL has supplied approximately 10,000 metric tons of high-grade R-260 Prime rails from its flagship Bhilai Steel Plant. Additionally, SAIL has supplied approximately 5,000 metric tons of other essential steel products, including plates, TMT and structural steel, from its Bokaro, Rourkela, Bhilai, Durgapur and Burnpur steel plants.

The Bairabi-Sairang project is a testament to India's commitment to boost the country's connectivity with every region. This comprehensive supply underscores SAIL's position as a reliable partner in nation-building, providing the strength and quality needed for critical infrastructure, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Steel said that SAIL continues to play a vital role in the development of Northeast India by supplying steel for key sectors such as infrastructure, railways, power, hydroelectric projects, and border connectivity. Its contribution to the Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project further reinforces SAIL's enduring legacy in powering India's landmark infrastructure initiatives - including the Chenab Railway Bridge, the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal Broad Gauge Project, the Atal Tunnel, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the Dhola Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51 km Bairabi-Sairang line, built at a cost of over Rs 8,070 crore, finally bringing Aizawl's grand debut onto the railway tracks.

The state also witnessed the flagging off of three new train services, the Sairang -Delhi Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express and the Sairang-Kolkata Express. (ANI)

