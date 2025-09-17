Thane, September 17: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a man allegedly killed a stray dog near Mumbai. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, September 16, when the stray dog was allegedly attacked by the accused in public. The incident came to light when the accused was found playing with an eyeball of the dog.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident took place Mumbra, which comes under Thane district. Witnesses told cops that the accused first killed the stray dog and later removed the animal's eye. They also revealed that the accused was playing with the dog's eyeball openly. Onlookers who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police. Mall Dog Laila Found: Missing for Over 100 Days, Mumbai’s Beloved Stray Dog Found in Borivali’s IC Colony (Watch Video).

Animal welfare groups, which learned about the incident, also visited the police station. They demanded strict action against the accused man. The Mumbra police has registered a case under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, multiple videos surfaced online show the accused casually sitting next to the dog's body.

The viral clips also show the accused playing with the animal's eyeball. So far, there has been no confirmation whether the accused has been arrested. In a separate incident in Delhi, six people were injured after they were attacked by a group of intoxicated men who also unleashed a dog on the victims. Dog Attack in Ulhasnagar: Schoolgirl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs Near Mumbai, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The incident took place on Monday night, September 15 in the Subhash Park area under Welcome Police Station limits in North East Delhi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).