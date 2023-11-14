Thoubal (Manipur) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Thoubal district administration organised a one-day sales event for products made by internally displaced persons staying at relief camps in the district.

The products were made by displaced persons from violence-torn areas of Sugnu, Serou, Churachandpur, and Mireh.

The district administration has been initiating various income-generating programmes for the inmates by organising training on candle-making, incense-stick making and kauna craft products, among others.

Speaking during the function, Ahanthem Subhash Singh, IAS, said that the district administration initially housed internally displaced persons in 15 relief camps. Now the relief camps have been reduced to three, namely Kodompokpi Sports Complex, Rice Research Centre, Khangabok and Lamding Higher Secondary School, housing around 1,270 inmates who were displaced from Tengnoupal, Moreh, Churachandpur, Serou, Sungu and other areas.

Despite the state government providing all necessary assistance to the IDPs, the district administration felt that the displaced persons should be imparted skill development programmes.

He thanked Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) for their valuable contribution in providing various skill development programme. He also urged the gathering to buy soft toys made by Eramdam Ningol Sanglen (Open Shelter for Girls) run by RVS, Wangbal Home Kids under the Department of Social Welfare.

With regard to kouna products made by the inmates, the Manipur State Livelihood Mission (MSRLM) provided invaluable techniques like beautification training, thereby increasing the aesthetic value of all the kouna products, he added.

He further said that the District Administration initially provided raw materials to the inmates and helped in selling the products to the value of around Rs 3, 20,000 (three lakhs twenty thousand). At JNIMS too, during the Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, candles, kouna products and others were sold like hot cakes.

Further, the medical institute has requested more products, including laptop bags made by Kouna for a conference that is scheduled to be held in December. He also informed the gathering that similar cooperation has been extended by Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation.

First batch of kouna products has been taken by the corporation to be showcased in emporium. There is further demand from the corporation, which will be fulfilled in the near future. He informed the inmates that kouna products have a vast market and that they should keep on producing.

The Deputy Commissioner, along with the Chief Guest of the function Yumnam Robita, IAS, visited all the stalls and interacted with the inmates, encouraging them for their bravery and dedication in adverse situations. (ANI)

