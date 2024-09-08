Raebareli (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man who approached the police to turn in a bag of money was wrongfully accused of robbery and jailed here.

Gaurav alias Deepu, a resident of Jamunipur Charuhar, was arrested on August 26, sparking protest from locals.

He was released on Saturday evening following an inquiry, officials said.

Gaurav had discovered the bag while returning home from fetching water on August 20 and promptly reported the find to the local police station, accompanied by the village head representative.

However, the police charged him with robbery, leading to his arrest on August 26.

Villagers and local business owners held protests demanding his release. They argued that he was innocent and that the police had mishandled the case.

In the wake of the public outcry, the police launched an investigation and ultimately determined that he was not involved in the robbery. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that due to lack of evidence, the police took the initiative to release Gaurav.

