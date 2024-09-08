Mumbai, September 8: A 50-year-old man injured due to a blast in the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner died during treatment here on Sunday, while his colleague is critical, a civic official said. The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when Taranath and Sujit Pal (33) were repairing the AC outdoor unit at a restaurant in a 20-storey corporate building at Bandra Kurla Complex, he said. While Taranath sustained 70 per cent burns, Pal suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, the fire official said. Jhansi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Yes Bank Branch After AC Blast, Fire Completely Doused (Watch Video).

Taranath on Sunday succumbed to his wounds during treatment at civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Pal is also admitted to the facility but critical, he added.

