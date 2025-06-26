Puri (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a powerful sand sculpture on Puri beach in Odisha to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Below the sculpture, "Say NO to addiction, YES to life" was written. Through his art, Pattnaik aimed to highlight the devastating effects of drugs on individuals.

Pattnaik's informed that the state is running a campaign called "Nisha Nuhin Jeevan" (Life Without Addiction), which aims to educate people about the risks associated with substance abuse.

Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik said, "We artists try to spread awareness among people through our art by creating sand sculptures. Apart from this, our state is running a 'Nisha Nuhin Jeevan' campaign. As an artist, I showed through my art how drugs and injections affect our bodies, and we can avoid it by not taking drugs and saving lives..."

As the world celebrates the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking today, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, also reminded the harms of drug consumption and said that drug addiction not only affects the mental and physical condition of a person, but also hinders the progress of the families, society and the state.

The Chief Minister shared his commitment to making Uttarakhand drug-free and further added that efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand drug-free, and to ensure success, the participation of all is very important. On the occasion of International Anti-Drug Day, he urged all to spread awareness in society about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China.

Every year, a theme is chosen, and this year's theme is "The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention." (ANI)

