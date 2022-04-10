Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Sunday slammed the Uddhav Thackrey-led state government in the state for detaining its leader for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan, questioning if the Bhavan is a mosque.

"Is Shiv Sena Bhawan a mosque where one gets detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of it? Mumbai police should give an answer for this. Today it was Ram Navami and Hanuman Chalisa was being played. Is it the Thackrey government or Taliban government operating in the state?," said Deshpande to ANI.

Also Read | Sitaram Yechury Re-Elected as General Secretary of CPI (M).

The leader further remarked that the Shiv Sena's 'Hindutva' is over after this incident of detention.

Mumbai police on Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for putting a loudspeaker outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and playing Hanuman Chalisa today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Also Read | Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 Vacancies of Deputy Manager And Other Posts At goashipyard.in; Check Details Here.

The police questioned them in connection with the incident. However, no case has been registered so far.

Earlier today, the MNS leader played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker, following which the police stopped the leader. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)