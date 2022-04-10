Goa Shipyard Limited through a notification has invited applications for the post of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager. The application process has started and the last date for the submissions of the application form is April 22. Last date for receipt of hard copies of Online Application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited is May 4.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is each for the post of Deputy Manager (Paint), Deputy Manager (Mechanical), Deputy Manager (Finance), 3 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Manager (Naval Architecture) and Deputy Manager(Electrical/Electronics). Two vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Finance). SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For the Post of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

Goa Shipyard Recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹500. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For 2187 Posts on bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

Candidates have to submit the application fee in the form of Demand Draft in the favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application.

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of Goa Shipyard at goashipyard.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click the link ‘GSL Careers'

Next, click on the Apply Now link

Fill the application form

Submit the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must print the online application form and attach hard copies of all relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification, category, and other relevant documents as applicable, along with the original Demand Draft, and postit to: CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802.

