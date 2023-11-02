New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu appealing to recall the work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said he was instrumental in maintaining the country's unity and integrity.

Attending the celebrations held to commemorate the foundation day of eight states and five Union Territories, Naidu said, "After our Independence, India is gaining the glory and becoming a strong nation. If we look closely, India is recognized and respected all over the world. Most of the CEOs in multinational companies are Indians."

Citing the importance of the mother tongue, Naidu appealed to respect one's own mother tongue and advised to preserve a separate identity. Respecting the mother tongue will help you understand oneself better, he added.

Naidu appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Goa and said his visits to different parts of Goa helped him to learn and witness the life and style of the Goans.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sreedharan Pillai lauded the people's efforts in building the nation. He said a bond of togetherness between people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion plays an important part in showing national integrity.

The feeling of oneness and brotherhood in a country will help to build a nation the Governor added.

Informing the main purpose of the programme the Governor said, "It was to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between the people of different States and UTs. Further, it showcases with great fervour the rich and vibrant cultures of States and UTs so that all people from different regions can connect, interact and forge bonds of social and cultural amity."

It is also an occasion to share the best practices in art, music, dance, cuisine and tourism thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the country, the Governor highlighted.

Governor Pillai further said, "An integrated nation always shows the path of progress towards development and prosperity."

He extended his best wishes to the people of all states and Union Territories and said, "These states have immense potential and are loaded with talents."

Venkaiah Naidu and the Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai participated in the inaugural programme at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The celebrations were held to commemorate the Foundation Day of eight states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, & Tamil Nadu and 5 Union Territories namely Andaman & Nicobar Island, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry at Raj Bhavan, Goa in association with the Heads of Regional Associations of these States and UTs are in a grand manner.

Andhra Pradesh Sangam President A Durga Prasad, Kanada Sangam President Mallikarjun V Badami, All India Malayali Association President KRS Nayar, Betim Gurudwara President Harvinder Singh Dham, Goa Tamil Sangam General Secretary S Sivaraman were among others who graced the occasion.

The foundation day is celebrated with the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' all over the country.

The two-hour commemoration programme displayed the distinct traditions of each region apart from the unique songs and dances of the region and authentic cuisine pertaining to the different regions. (ANI)

