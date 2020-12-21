Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI)Satguru Uday Singh on Monday met Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Sangh headquarters here in Maharashtra, a functionary said.

The Satguru also visited RSS founder K BHedgewar's residence and the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbaug area of the city, he said.

The functionary told PTI that what transpired in the meeting between Bhagwat and the Satguru cannot be known.

Satguru Uday Singh is the current spiritual leader of the Namdhari community from Punjab.

