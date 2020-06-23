Shillong, Jun 23 (PTI) A branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Meghalayas Ri-Bhoi district was on Tuesday ordered to shutdown its operation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, state Health minister A L Hek said.

The SBI employee, a resident of Assam, has been taken to isolation and his immediate contacts at the branch are being traced, the minister said.

"We were informed today by the Assam government that the bank employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam. For the time being, the SBI branch at Khanapara will be shut for proper sanitization as per protocols," Hek said.

He said the district authorities have issued necessary orders as precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghalaya currently has 46 cases of COVID-19, of which 37 patients have already recovered.

Health authorities in the state have also tested 16,931 returnees in the past two months, Hek said.

