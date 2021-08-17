Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The chairman apprised the L-G of the latest initiatives taken by the SBI in J-K for greater financial inclusion, he said.

Khara also discussed with Sinha various upcoming financial services to be extended to the citizens of the union territory.

The L-G asked the chairman to explore all possibilities to extend financial hand-holding to the youth through various schemes and interventions, besides taking initiatives under CSR, the spokesman said.

Sinha observed that the banking sector plays a key role in socio-economic growth of any region, and urged the SBI chairman to continuously work with dedication in providing the best financial services to the people of the UT.

