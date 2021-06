New Delhi, June 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Supreme Court has given an opportunity to the government to provide relief to Covid victims by fixing adequate compensation to them. He said doing so would be a step in the right direction. The Congress has been demanding compensation to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to each of the victims of coronavirus.

There have been nearly 4 lakh deaths due to Covid so far. "The Supreme Court has given an opportunity to the Modi government to rectify its mistake. The government should at least now provide relief to the victims by fixing the right amount of compensation," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress Attacks Narendra Modi Govt, Says ‘PM and His Govt Continue To Support and Aid Their Crony Capitalist Friends’.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

SC ने मोदी सरकार को ग़लती सुधारने का मौक़ा दिया है। कम से कम अब सरकार को मुआवज़े की सही राशि तय करके पीड़ितों को राहत देनी चाहिए। ये सही दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण क़दम है। pic.twitter.com/AmUjyaU9k2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2021

"This would be an important step in the right direction," Gandhi also said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave directions to the government to provide compensation to Covid victims and asked the government to fix the compensation amount and frame guidelines within six weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)