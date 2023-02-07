New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued several directions to ease the process of pre-mature release of prisoners serving life sentences in Uttar Pradesh, including a direction to the state to strictly comply with the laws already in force related to it and follow a timeline of three months for taking decisions in such matters.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala issued the directions while hearing petitions seeking directions to authorities concerned to decide the representation for remission or pre-mature release of convicts serving life imprisonment. Advocate Rishi Malhotra appeared in the matter as the Amicus Curiae.

Also Read | Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Police Over Delay in FIR in 2021 Noida Case, Says 'If You Ignore Hate Crime, It Will Come for You'.

The court said Uttar Pradesh is bound by its own formulations of law, which it has formulated for deciding cases of premature release. The court also directed the chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to collect information from district and state prisons on convicts, who have become eligible as per applicable rules and policies for premature release. The court also directed every jail superintendent to give information to the DLSA so that process is followed in an efficient and transparent manner.

The court also directed the state government to strictly follow the provisions relating to the premature release of convicts and decide all cases related to premature release within three months whether a prisoner becomes eligible for premature release.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Flight Delays: 846 Domestic, 458 International Flights Delayed at IGI Airport From December 2022 to January 2023.

The court has also issued directions for an online dashboard containing information of all convicts undergoing imprisonment, and the dates on which they would become eligible for premature release.

The court was hearing a plea seeking to direct the competent authority to decide the representation for remission or pre-mature release of convicts serving life imprisonment.

The plea was filed by Rajkumar and others through V. Maheshwari & co and the petitioner was represented by advocates Prateek Rai and Nagendra Singh.

The petitioner said he has filed the petition seeking enforcement for the Fundamental Rights of the prisoners as guaranteed under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. In the petition, the petitioner claimed that several prisoners are languishing in different jails in Uttar Pradesh for more than 14 years and and are entitled to be released under the Rules 1938, adding they are praying inter-alia claiming parity.

The petitioner further prayed that their cases be considered by the state government under the policy dated January 2018 and also by virtue of the order dated May 4 2021 of the apex court and not by any prospective amendment of July 28 2021 to the policy dated August 1 2018. The amendment would not be applicable in the cases of petitioners herein, the petitioner prayed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)