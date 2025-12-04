New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal's Chennai Zonal Bench will host the Regional Conference on Environment 2025 on December 6 and 7 in Chennai, with several Supreme Court judges headlining the event.

The two-day conference aims to strengthen institutional collaboration and advance a unified approach to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The conference will be inaugurated by Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who will preside as the Chief Guest. He will be joined by Justice Aravind Kumar, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, who will attend as the Special Guest.

The event will also see the presence of Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu, along with Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, NGT, and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judicial Member, NGT.

Organised under the leadership of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and guided by Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, the conference will bring together judicial officers, environmental experts, administrators, academics and civil society groups.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's message "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed", the event will focus on pressing environmental challenges across the southern region.

Three technical sessions will anchor the conference. The first, chaired by Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque of the Kerala High Court, will address the enforcement of environmental laws and biodiversity conservation.

The second session, led by Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras High Court, will examine policy issues relating to solid waste and biomedical waste management. The third session, chaired by Justice Suraj Govindaraj of the Karnataka High Court, will focus on the challenges in protecting coastal zones.

The conference will conclude with a valedictory session graced by Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Supreme Court of India. Senior state and central government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) Smt Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Solicitor General Mr A.R.L. Sundaresan, and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, will also attend. An award ceremony recognising notable contributions to environmental protection will mark the close of the event. (ANI)

