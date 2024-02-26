New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Directorate of Enforcement's response to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's plea against the Delhi High Court order refusing to grant him bail in an excise policy irregularities case.

A bench led by justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also tagged the matter with another pending plea of Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest and remand in the case.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 5, along with Sanjay Singh's other petition.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Singh.

In his plea, Sanjay Singh challenged the Delhi High Court order dated February 7, 2024. Sanjay Singh moved to the High Court when, on December 22, 2023, the trial court dismissed his bail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case. According to ED, Sanjay Singh was alleged to be involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators.

ED also stated that Sanjay Singh has certain confidential documents about the investigation of this case that are not in the public domain.

Sanjay Singh in the Delhi High Court denied charges and said that he is not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or any violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in any manner whatsoever and therefore, the applicant's life and liberty must be protected from unwarranted and unjustified encroachment at the hands of the Directorate of Enforcement based on a false, malicious and motivated case without any merit. (ANI)

