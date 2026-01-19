Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 19 (ANI): A school bus returning from a picnic met with an accident after it lost control and crashed into road barricades at Fatikcherra in Mohanpur block, West Tripura, an official said on late Sunday.

Prajit Malakar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station, said that two to three people sustained minor injuries.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: 8 Army Soldiers Injured in Gunfight With Jaish-E-Mohammad Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Prajit Malakar said, "Today in the evening, a bus from Delhi World Public School was returning from a public trip when it was unable to control its speed and crashed into road barricades. 2-3 people sustained minor injuries. After seizing the bus, we are taking it to the police station. We are investigating how this happened."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Man Killed in 'Human Sacrifice' Plot, Body Found Burnt Inside E-Rickshaw; 2 Arrested.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)