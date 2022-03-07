Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old school teacher died on Monday when the car she was travelling in plunged into a roadside canal in this district, officials said.

The car was being driven by her brother-in-law who jumped out of the vehicle in the nick of time, they said.

The accident took place when the woman, Gulbahar, was travelling with her brother-in-law Naved Hasan to her school in Harinagar village from Meerut.

Hasan lost control of the car, causing it to plunge in the roadside Ganga canal near Khatoli, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jeet Singh.

The body and the car were recovered from the canal during an operation.

Hasan escaped with minor injuries, the official said.

