Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Had parliamentary proceedings been followed, the situation (ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi-border) would have not arisen, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday while hitting out at Central government.

"Opposition's views were not considered and laws were made in haste without consulting stakeholders," he added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

"If the Bill would have sent to select committee, even there the ruling party would have the majority, the committee members should have talked to farmers' leaders. If they (Centre government) have enacted new laws in Parliament after the recommendations of the committee, it would have been different output," Chief Minister said.

Gehlot slammed the Centre for "not being democratic." "No matter what, they just follow their goal, this is their policy since the last six years, due to which the new farm laws also enacted in the same way, which was not needed. It was the huge matter, they should not have rushed with it, especially amid coronavirus pandemic when the States governments along with Centre are facing a financial crisis," he added.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru: Lead, Nickel Content in Drinking Water and Milk Caused Infections, Suggests Preliminary Findings.

Amid a Bharat bandh call on Tuesday, the farmers' protest against the three recently enacted agricultural laws entered its 13th day on Tuesday with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)