Raipur, December 8: Smiles lit up the faces and tears of joy stream down the cheeks, as they see their dreams turning into reality. It sounds like a fairytale dream, but for the poor families residing in Korba Municipal Corporation area of ​​Chhattisgarh, the scheme of Mor Zameen Mor Makan has yielded fruitful results and they have their own "Home Sweet Home" now. The fairytale, they had never even imagined with open or closed eyes, was right in front of them, and watching those happy faces, full of various emotions will fill you with euphoria.

Irrespective of the economic status, every person in this world, Rich or Poor holds a dream in his eyes. A dream to own a home, A dream to provide their children with a safe shelter, A dream to hold a respectable position in the society with their homes decorated with their hands and carved out of their own hearts. No matter whichever tourist destination we visit, We return saying "Home Sweet Home". This is how much we cherish the idea of owning a home. It gives us a sense of safety amid crisis. The Children growing up in these houses, cultivate their dreams and build their own memories in that house, to share with the passing generation. This is the importance of owning 'A Home' in one's life.

1129 Huts Transformed as Pucca Houses & 735 Under Construction

The long-cherished dreams of people belonging to poor communities in Korba's Municipal Corporation area, who were spending their life in their Kachhi Jhopdi ( temporary huts) has been fulfilled now, with their permanent and well-built home, constructed under the Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme. 1,129 temporary huts have been successfully transformed as (pucca homes) permanent well-established home for the poor families of the region. Additionally, construction of 735 pucca homes is under process, within this ambitious scheme.

Many Auto-rickshaw drivers, roadside kiosks holders, small grocery shop owners, mechanics have been benefitted under the scheme with a permanent house under their name. Now, they can focus on developing other basic amenities for their family and children, and with the safety of a well-built infrastructure, majority of them will aim to provide a respectable life to their children ahead, by upgrading their educational standards.

The amount sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Shahari Awas Yojana, with two lakh 28 thousand rupees in the ambit of the Mor Zameen- Mor Makan Scheme has been no less than a lottery ticket for these poor beneficiaries, who were about to continue the rest of their lives in the same manner, under the walls of a Kutcha House. Majority of these people were daily wage earners who used to work hard 24/7, to make the ends meet and secure the minimal needs of their family. As they faced the challenge of earning enough to feed their families properly, this scheme has proved to be a boon for them and has provided them with an inner sense of accomplishment and stability in life.

1864 houses have received approval under various wards of Korba Municipal Corporation. Out of these, construction of one thousand 129 pucca houses has been completed and 735 houses are under construction.

*BENEFICIARY No. 1- Shot Shrivastav, Ward No.2*

*A roadside stall owner who can now devote his undiverted attention towards upgrading his business*

Ajit Srivastava, a resident of Ward number 2, is also a beneficiary under the scheme. Ajit affirms that while he was living in a Kutchi Jhopdi (temporary hut), he always dreamt of building a pucca house. Being a small roadside stall owner, he has always prioritized raising his business before constructing a house. With the implementation of the Mor Zameen- Mor Makan Scheme, his Kutcha House has been transformed into a concrete well-built home. With his wishes coming true, he is now devoting his undiverted attention towards upgrading his business.

*BENEFICIARY No.2- Hiralal Kesharwani*

*Will provide my children with better educational facilities now: Hiralal*

Another beneficiary, Hiralal Kesharwani said that, amid residing in his Kutcha House, he has been always keeping aside a little amount to build a Pucca house one day. But deep inside his heart, he always felt that inflation could engulf his dreams and wasn't sure by when he would collect enough to build a home of his dreams. By receiving aid from the state government via the Mor Zameen-Mor Makan Scheme, he is now spending his life in a fully-equipped house. He is utilising the money he had saved for building his home, for availing better educational facilities for his children now.

*BENEFICIARY No.3- Jeevrakhan Thakur, Ward No.29*

*No more water dripping from the roof & no additional repair costs every year*

A mechanic by profession, Jeevrakhan Thakur, resident of ward number 29, has also built a home of his dreams under the ambit of the Mor Makan- Mor Zameen Scheme and is residing happily in a permanent house, with the provision of government aid. He further states that he had to spend a lot of money on the repair and restoration works in the hut every year, and was still facing glaring issues of continuous water dripping from his roof during rainy days. With the funds received by the Municipal Corporation under the government scheme, I am living in a Pucca house, with no additional costs of restoration every year. He claims that the prestige of his family has increased in the neighbourhood as well.