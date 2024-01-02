Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): In an overwhelming moment for the family of sculptor Yogiraj Arun, the idol carved by him was finalised for consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Saraswathi, Arun's mother, expressed her joy, stating, "It's the happiest moment for us. His father must have been alive to celebrate this happiness. I'm happy that the world will witness his art."

Highlighting his dedication to the craft, Yogiraj's mother said, "He's a simple person. He's still in Ayodhya, and he made the Ramlalla statue with great interest. He keeps working day and night. Ram Lalla's sculpture made by my son will be appreciated by people every time now. His dedication is immense."

Vijetha, Arun's wife, expressed her pride and satisfaction, saying, "We are speechless and proud. It's a great moment for us. We are happy and confused as my husband didn't inform us. We came to know through the media."

"He gives his 100 per cent to his work, dedicating himself to each sculpture and conducting thorough research," Vijetha added.

Reflecting on Arun's commitment, Vijetha shared, "For research, he works till he feels God's presence on the stone. We are not invited, but if we get the opportunity, we'll also go. He worked for six months on this project, pouring his heart into the intricate details."

Chethana, Arun's sister, expressed immense happiness, saying, "No one in the world has experienced such joy. It's his dream to work in drawing and sculpturing. Even though he did an MBA, his true passion lies in sculpturing. He used to help our father, and his interest in the craft was evident from a young age."

"We are extremely happy, and if given the chance, we'll also go to witness this monumental achievement," Chethana said.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed through his social media handle, saying a renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Joshi termed the selection of the idol shaped by a sculptor from the state for the Ram Temple as an "example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship".

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Designs by three sculptors were under consideration by the Trust. Among the figures being considered for the grand installation inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple was a 51-inch-tall idol, depicting a five-year-old 'Ram Lalla'.

Earlier, speaking on the selection criteria of the idol of Ram Lalla, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, told ANI, "The one, which in the estimation of the Trust, has the most divine look about it and bears a distinct impression of Ram Lalla, would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

