Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Central Railway has officially announced the renaming of the Seawoods-Darave (SWD) railway station to Seawoods-Darave-Karave (SWDK). The change follows approvals from the Union Home Ministry, the Surveyor General of India, the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA), and the Government of Maharashtra.

According to the notification issued by Central Railway on Saturday (29th November), the renaming was initiated by the Maharashtra government through a letter dated November 6, 2025. Subsequent confirmations from the Survey of India and IRCA paved the way for final implementation. The Mumbai division of Central Railway has now implemented the revised station name.

Despite the name modification, the existing numerical station code 01827117 will remain unchanged. Railway authorities clarified that since the alteration pertained only to the name and not station infrastructure or categorisation, a new numerical code was unnecessary. However, the alphabetical station code has been updated from SWDV to SWDK to reflect the new nomenclature.

The approved spelling of the station name has also been circulated in all three mandated scripts. In Marathi, the name will appear as "siivuudds-daaraave kraave," in Hindi as "siivuudds daaraave-kraave," and in English as "SEAWOODS-DARAVE-KARAVE." These spellings were verified and approved by the Surveyor General of India, ensuring uniform usage across all official railway signage, documents, and digital platforms.

Railway officials have directed all departments concerned to ensure strict compliance with the updated station name. This includes changes across ticketing systems, passenger information displays, route maps, station boards, and public announcements.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, reaffirmed Indian Railways' commitment to public safety. He has instructed concerned officials to ensure the activation of War Rooms at divisional, Zonal, and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for any extreme situation after the havoc of Cyclone Ditwah.

He has also asked railway officials to coordinate with civil administration authorities and proactively communicate with passengers until normalcy is restored. (ANI)

