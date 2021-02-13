Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI): The administering of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcare personnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.

The total number of healthcare workers planned to be vaccinated for the day was 3,752 of which 3,196 got the shots, an official press release said.

No serious/severe or even minor case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported during the day, the release said.

The vaccination programme began in the state on January 16 and it has so far been conducted for healthcare workers in both government and private sector, and also frontline personnel (police, revenue, municipal and panchayati raj staff), it said.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries (healthcare workers and frontline personnel) vaccinated for the first dose was 2,78,936, it said.

The second dose for the healthcare workers would continue from February 15 in all districts, the release said.

Meanwhile, a resident doctor in a state-run hospital in the city, who received the first dose of vaccine on January 19, has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

He is yet to receive the second dose.

The 35-year-old doctor, who works in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital, took the test after experiencing symptoms like loss of smell, they said.

It would be significant if the test result turns out to be positive after 14 days of taking the second dose of the vaccine, the sources added.

