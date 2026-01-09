New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed around Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi, restricting gatherings following the recent stone-pelting incident near the Turkman Gate area, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Police has appealed to people to offer prayers at home.

The stone pelting occured following a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the mosque on Wednesday.

In view of Friday prayers, the Delhi Police has deployed more than 1,000 police personnel outside the mosque and in the surrounding areas. Moreover, paramilitary forces and anti-riot vehicles have also been stationed near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque to prevent any untoward incident.

According to the Delhi police, a total of 11 people have so far been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the anti-encroachment drive.

On Thursday, Delhi police also confirmed that 30 individuals have been identified for their alleged involvement in the violence.

The identification was made using CCTV footage and viral videos circulating on social media. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to take the remaining suspects into custody.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

In a related development, the Delhi Police is set to issue a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Police said that despite repeated requests by senior officers, he remained in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The demolition drive was conducted near Turkman Gate, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings with the members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace. (ANI)

