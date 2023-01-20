Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Security forces fired speculative shots after noticing a suspicious movement during a cordon and search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

"Suspicious movement was reported during late afternoon in the main town DH Pora Kulgam. CASO was launched to search the area and some speculative shots were also fired," the Kulgam Police said on Twitter.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute to His Friend Jamal Edwards After His Tragic Death Due to Heart Attack (Watch Video).

The Army, CRPF and police were jointly conducting the search in the area, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)