Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Braving harsh weather conditions, security forces on Wednesday evacuated a pregnant woman, who was in a critical condition, to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said.

In the isolated Nawapachi area of Kishtwar district too, the Army and the Indian air force (IAF) reached out to two pregnant women following a distress call, he said.

The troopers carried them on shoulders through snow to reach a safer place and then the women were airlifted to the district hospital, the spokesman said.

The Indian Army has been helping people facing hardships in harsh weather and extremely difficult conditions, he said.

People expressed their gratitude towards the Army and the IAF for the noble act, the spokesman said.

