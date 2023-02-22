New Delhi, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa, on February 27.

The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.

BY Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, on Tuesday said that PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport on February 27, and his special flight will be the first to land at the airport on the inauguration day

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle with the video clip of the aircraft landing at the airport, Shivamogga MP said, "The first trial flight lands at Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment."

