Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Two alert security personnel on Saturday saved the life of a woman by preventing her from slipping under a moving train at Thane railway station.

The woman passenger, Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj, who was travelling in Mahanagri Express coming from Uttar Pradesh, lost her balance when she tried to step down from before the train stopped at the station.

In a viral video clip from the railway station's CCTV footage, alert Police sub-inspector Nitin Patil and Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh, who were present at the spot, can be seen rushing and rescuing Bhardwaj before she slipped in the gap between the train and platform. (ANI)

