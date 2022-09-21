New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Scared and his leg broken, Pradeep crawled and took shelter behind large bags of scrap lying near Seemapuri depot early Wednesday when a truck ran over him and five other people sleeping on a divider, police said.

A search was launched for Pradeep, 30, who suffered a fracture in his leg, when he was found missing from the total wounded taken to a hospital after the incident.

According to police, Pradeep, a resident of Tahirpur in east Delhi, was among the six people – four of whom were killed – who were run over by the truck.

“We took all the victims found at the spot to GTB hospital. When we checked, we found that only five were shifted to the hospital, however, the number of the victims was six,” a senior police officer said.

“We checked in the area and around 45 minutes after the incident, Pradeep was found hiding between the scrap bags lying nearby. He told us that when the truck ran over them, he got scared, started crawling and later hid himself between the bags,” he said, adding Pradeep was currently “out of danger.”

Four people sleeping on a road divider were mowed down by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area.

The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram had said earlier in the day.

Two people died on the spot and four were rushed to GTB Hospital.

Out of the four injured, one was declared brought dead and another died during treatment, the DCP said.

The four dead were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), all residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45), a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad.

Besides Pradeep, the injured was identified as Manish, a sixteen-year-old scrap seller from from Sahibabad, they said.

