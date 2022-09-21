Mumbai, September 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged voters to link their Voter ID card with the Aadhaar card under the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 which was passed by the parliament in December last year. The move comes as the commission wants to keep a check on authenticating the identity of voters and check whether someone is registered in the same constituency more than once or in multiple constituencies. Aadhaar-UAN Linking: How to Link Aadhaar Number With PF Account Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

However, the linking of the Aadhaar card with the Voter ID or the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) has not been made mandatory yet. The election office has also made it clear that existing voters' names will not be removed from the electoral list even in case the Aadhar card or number is not provided. To encourage the voters, ECI has shared easy and simple steps to link the voter id card with the Aadhar Card via both online and offline processes. Let's take a look.PAN-Aadhaar Linking Tutorial: Here's How to Link Permanent Account Number With UIDAI.

How To Link Aadhar Card to Voter ID Via Online Method:

Download Voter Helpline App available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Once installed, open the app and click on ‘I Agree' to accept the terms and conditions.

Tap on the first option ‘Voter Registration’.

Click and open the Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B).

Click on ‘Lets Start’.

Enter your official mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card and tap on send OTP.

Enter the OTP when received and click on ‘Verify’.

Click on 'Yes I Have Voter ID' and then click on ‘Next’.

Enter your Voter ID number (EPIC), select your state and click on ‘Fetch details’.

Click on ‘Proceed’.

Fill in Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and your place of authentication and click ‘Done’.

Form 6B preview page will appear on the screen.

Re-check your details and click on ‘Confirm’ for the final submission of your Form 6B.

Aadhar Voter ID Link:

How To Link Aadhar Card to Voter ID Via Offline Method:

Visit your nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO).

BLO can be located on the official website of ECI.

Submit an application to link the Voter Id to the Aadhaar card.

After verification, the linking will be reflected in the records.

Both Aadhaar Card and Voter ID cards are important documents. While an Aadhaar card serves as an identity and address proof, a Voter ID card enables voting rights to the residents of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).