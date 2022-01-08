Kanpur (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A 1994-batch police officer serving as Kanpur police commissioner has sought voluntary retirement from service.

Additional director general-rank police officer Asim Kumar Arun revealed his step of seeking the VRS on his social media account soon after the assembly elections were announced in UP.

The ADG still has almost nine years of service left. He reportedly submitted his VRS to UP DGP Mukul Goel and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Talking to PTI over the phone, DGP Goel confirmed that ADGP Arun has applied for the VRS.

“I received the written VRS application on Saturday and have sent it to the state government for necessary action,” he added.

Goel, however, refused to elaborate on the reasons behind the officer seeking VRS within hours of the announcement of poll schedule.

In his application, he has requested to be relieved immediately, said another official who didn't wish to be named.

He will be relieved as soon as the state government approves his request, the official said.

Arun may enter into politics and contest from Sadar constituency of his home town Kannauj under the Kanpur police range in the assembly election, the official said.

The Kannauj Lok Sabha seat has been represented by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav in the past.

