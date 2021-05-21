Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Friday visited several places in the Srinagar City with other senior officials and reviewed the lockdown arrangements.

He was accompanied by IG CRPF, Srinagar; DIG central Kashmir, SSP Srinagar and other police and security force officers.

During the tour of Srinagar city, the IGP Kashmir visited Nishat, Fore Shore Road, Habbak, Lalbazar, Zadibal, Nowhatta, Bhorikadal, Rajourikal (Mirwaiz Manzil), Sakidafar, Qamarwari, Parimpora, Hyderpora, Baghat, Sanatnagar and Panthachowk areas.

The officers interacted with officers and jawans deployed on the ground and instructed them to strictly implement and enforce coronavirus guidelines and other lockdown orders on ground.

Kumar said that the aim of the lockdown was to protect the lives of people and to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The senior officers appreciated the role of police and security forces working on the ground and applauded them for their tireless effort without caring for their own lives.

They also advised the men on ground to be firm against violators but at the same time, depending on circumstances, be compassionate and act facilitators for the most needy people, frontline workers & essential service providers.

