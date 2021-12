New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Observing the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Senior Union Ministers paid tributes on Monday to people who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, in which nine victims succumbed to the shooting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, "I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack. Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Prahlad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tweeted, "On the 20th anniversary of the attack on India's Parliament, we offer tributes to the martyrs who died protecting lives. India will forever be grateful to the bravehearts for displaying exceptional valour in protecting the nation."

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

