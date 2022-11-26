Patna, Nov 26 (PTI) The Railways on Saturday said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of spare parts of an engine from a yard in Bihar and "95 per cent of the stolen items have been recovered".

East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Birendra Kumar issued a statement to the effect and clarified "no tunnel had been dug" by the "petty thieves" close to the yard in Barauni though he said they "might have sneaked through huge cracks in the decrepit boundary wall".

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Manifesto Promises Uniform Civil Code, Anti-Radicalisation Cell to Tackle Terror.

The CPRO also insisted that the reported "stealth of an entire diesel engine" was "not humanly possible" and the thieves had decamped with "copper cable of a traction motor inside".

Notably, the matter had come to light when many gunny sacks full of the stolen spare parts were recovered from a scrap godown at Muzaffarpur during a joint search operation carried out by the state police, its vigilance wing, the GRP and the RPF.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala Sent to 13-Day Judicial Custody, Says Delhi Police.

An RPF official had told reporters in Muzaffarpur on Friday that the search operation was conducted in pursuance of an FIR lodged at Barauni "a week ago, regarding the stealth of an entire diesel engine, which was dismantled part by part".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)