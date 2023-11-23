Thane, November 23: Seven people were booked on Thursday for allegedly extorting Rs 78.73 lakh from a 56-year-old woman by threatening her with black magic that could cause harm to her and her kin, a Navi Mumbai police official. Thane Shocker: Child Abuse Accused Sexually Assaults Minor Boy in Toilet in Ulhasnagar, Threatens To Kill Victim; Arrested.

As per the FIR, the seven accused, on the pretext of performing rituals between January and November this year, took 105 tolas of gold worth Rs 42.08 lakh and Rs 36.65 lakh cash from the victim, the Vashi police station official told PTI.

The victim suffered a brain stroke and was paralysed due to the ordeal, he said. The accused used to threaten that they would kill her husband, daughter and son-in-law, he added.

The seven were charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act 2013 but are yet to be arrested.

