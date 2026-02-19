Navi Mumbai, February 19: The City and Industrial Development Corporation has announced a 12 hour water shutdown in Kharghar and Taloja on Friday, February 20, 2026, due to emergency repair work on the main Hetwane water pipeline at Belapur.

According to the official notice, water supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 9 pm in both Kharghar and Taloja. The shutdown has been described as urgent and necessary to carry out essential repairs on the Hetwane water line, aimed at preventing larger disruptions in the future. Mumbai Water Cut: Bandra-Khar to Face 14-Hour Water Supply Disruption on February 10, Check Complete List of Affected Areas.

Once the maintenance work is completed, supply is expected to resume at 9 pm as per the scheduled plan. However, residents may experience low pressure and reduced water quantity when the supply is restored, especially during the initial hours. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Chembur and Govandi on February 12-13; Check List of Affected Areas Here.

Authorities have advised residents to store adequate water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. The civic body has urged cooperation from citizens to ensure that the repair work is completed smoothly and within the stipulated timeframe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

