Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) A play from Sri Lanka is among seven productions to be staged at the three-day 'Under The Sal Tree' theatre festival in Assam's Goalpara district from December 15.

The unique open-air theatre festival, started by eminent theatre personality Shukracharya Rabha, is held annually at Badungduppa Kalakendra at Rampur in the midst of a plantation of Sal trees under natural settings.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case: Two Absconding Associates of Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Held, Says Delhi Police Official.

The plays to be staged this year are “Rishi Jolongka” in Rabha language from Goalpara, “Alor Gaan” in Bengali, “My Sweet Rotten Heritance” in English from Sri Lanka, “Atho Hidimba Kotha” in Bengali from West Bengal, Erendira's “Metamorphosis” in Assamese from Guwahati, “Jhalkari” in Hindi from Mumbai and “Pancho No Vesh” in Gujarati/Hindi from Ahmedabad, Badungduppa Kalakendra's managing director Madan Rabha said on Thursday.

''We are excited to present the next edition of the festival. The love and affection given to us by theatre lovers have made us believe that we can continue presenting some of the best plays in the lap of nature'', he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Congress Leader Bhawani Singh Defeats Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania To Retain Fatehpur Seat.

Rabha, who died in 2018, had started the theatre festival in 2008 to spread the message of co-existing with nature and establishing a symbiotic relationship with it.

The open-air theatre festival had earned international recognition as no artificial devices, not even a microphone to enhance the voice of the actors, were used with the organisers using only bamboo and straw to build the stage and the sitting arrangements for the spectators.

Theatre groups from South Korea, Brazil, Poland and neighbouring Bangladesh had also participated in some of the previous editions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)