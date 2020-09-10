Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) A week after former Madhya Pradesh Shiv Sena chief Ramesh Sahu was shot dead, the police on Thursday arrested seven members of a robbers' gang in connection with the killing, an official said here.

Sahu (70) was killed when he resisted a robbery at his house in Umdikheda village near here on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.

Vijay Dhan Singh (19), a member of the gang, was arrested from a village near Dwarka in Gujarat where he was working as a labourer, said Inspector General (Indore Zone) Vivek Sharma.

Six others were arrested from Dhar and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh, the IG said.

Earlier it was suspected that the killing was the fall-out of a property dispute.

The police also recovered a four-wheeler, three country-made pistols and four live cartridges from the accused.

Also, gold and silver jewelery looted by the gang from Sahu's house was recovered, the officer said.

Sahu was the MP Shiv Sena unit head in the 1990s. He was not active in politics in the last many years.

