Vadodara (Gujarat), September 10: After months of being shut due to COVID-19 lockdown, joggers and morning walkers in Vadodara on Thursday celebrated the reopening of Sayaji Baug garden. Forget about social distancing, people burst crackers on the streets to rejoice and celebrate the reopening of gardens and parks in Vadodara. Following this, the video went viral with netizens slamming the organisers of the event.

According to a video, posted by news agency ANI, the joggers and morning walkers in Vadodara gathered at Sayaji Baug garden. To celebrate Municipal Corporation's order to reopen gardens and parks in Vadodara, these joggers united and burst firecrackers. They not only flouted social distancing norms but also polluted the air by bursting crackers for several minutes. Shocking! Video of Fruit Seller Cleaning Fruits With Facemask Raises Concerns of Safety During The Pandemic.

Here's the ANI video:

#WATCH Gujarat: Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation's order. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LqmFHWnV6v — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

As the video went viral, netizens slammed the organisers. Some of the netizens even referred them as Covidiots.

Here are some of the tweets:

Shor aur pollution se hua GREEN ZONE ka inaugration.. waah.. #ChutiaGujarati https://t.co/RAPKarkf5S — Ulta Jawab and 69 others (@AgainUlta) September 10, 2020

Few Covidiots will take down the whole nation 🤦‍♀️😡 https://t.co/nggzhl9YDK — Anshu Jain (@anjain123) September 10, 2020

Stupid people’s😂🤣 Are bhai kuch celebration Corona ke liye bhi bacha lo#COVID19 https://t.co/DHqA6lAWya — Rajeev Rajput (@TheRoyalRaajput) September 10, 2020

This is not the first incident where people flouted social distancing norms. Earlier, people came out on roads and did the Garba together in April.

