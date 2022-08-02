Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) Several districts of north Bihar are facing flood threat as major rivers in the region have been flowing above the danger level due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, an official statement said on Tuesday.

All officials concerned in the state water resources department have been asked to closely monitor the situation and also keep vigil at embankments, it said.

Also Read | Moto G32 India Launch Set for August 9, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Owing to heavy rainfall in Nepal for the last two days, water levels in various barrages also rose, the statement said.

Several districts in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region such as West and East Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Madhubani and Jhanjharpur are facing flood threat as the Gandak, Kosi at Basua, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers are in spate.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Asks Narendra Modi Govt To Withdraw GST on Sarais of Golden Temple.

According to the statement, water in the Valmikinagar Barrage was 2,64,000 cusec on Monday and 1,81,115 cusec in Kosi Barrage at Birpur (Supaul).

Both the barrages have been maintaining a "rising" water level, it said.

The water levels of the Kosi river at Basua (48.69 metre) and Baltara (33.97 metre) were above the red mark, the release said.

"The Kamala Balan river was on Monday flowing above the danger level at Jaynagar (67.94 metre) and Jhanjharpur (51.05 metre). In a similar pattern, the Bagmati river breached the red mark at Benibad (48.69 metre) and Sonakhan (68.98 metre)," it said.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with senior officials of the department, according to the statement.

However, the state had received 306.9 mm of rainfall in the last two months, significantly less than 503.8 mm of precipitation recorded in June and July last year, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)