Moto G32 India Launch is confirmed for August 9, 2022. The company teased the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. Motorola also revealed that the handset will be made available for purchase via Flipkart. Moto G32 is already official in the European market and will carry similar specifications. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G32 is priced at EUR 210 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the 4GB + 128GB model. So we expect the price of the Indian model to be somewhere around it. It comes in mineral gray and satin silver colour options.

Introducing #motog32! A smartphone that elevates your experience and performs like a true all-rounder. Get ready to get #AllYouWant! Launching 9th August on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores. #AllYouWant — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 2, 2022

In terms of specifications, Moto G32 will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will flaunt a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support.

