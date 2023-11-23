New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Several trains have been either temporarily cancelled or diverted on Thursday morning due to the traffic block in connection with the launch of the protection plate on the Lucknow-Alamnagar section, a Northern Railways official said in a release.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that due to traffic and power block in connection with Launching of protection plate on Lucknow-Alamnagar section, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled/ diverted /regulated/rescheduled as under," the release said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Laying of 12-Metre Pipeline Still Left at Silkyara Tunnel to Rescue 41 Trapped Workers (Watch Videos).

As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled.

It said that the Ganga Sutlej Express, Amritsar - Howrah Mail, Archana Express, Bathinda - Varanasi Special and Jaynagar - Anand Vihar Terminal Special will be diverted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Writes Open Letter to Rajasthan Voters Ahead of Polling, Alleges Congress Govt Caused Irreparable Damage to State’s Reputation (Full Text).

The release further stated that the Lucknow Junction - Meerut City Rajya Rani Express would be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

As per the official, the Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express will be controlled for 180 minutes en route over Lucknow division, while the Meerut City-Lucknow Jn Rajya Rani Express will be regulated by 45 minutes en route over Moradabad division.

Similarly, Lohit Express will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route over Moradabad division and Tatanagar - Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express will be regulated by 20 minutes en-route over Lucknow division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)