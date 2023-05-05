New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd., Kewal Krishan Kumar, was arrested from Delhi on Thursday in a fraud and cheating case, the police said.

The case against Kumar was registered with their economic offences wing (EOW).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Murders School Employee Over Suspected Friendship With His Wife at Workplace, Arrested.

"The EOW unit on Thursday arrested Kewal Krishan Kumar, CMD of Shakti Bhog Food Ltd," officials said.

Officials further said that the accused and other directors of the company had issued post-dated cheques to the tune of Rs10 crore against the purchase of raw material from the complainant.

Also Read | Serbia: Manhunt on After Deadly Shooting Spree.

"Later, these cheques got dishonoured as they were issued by their company which was already under liquidation and its account was already blocked," the police said.

The police, however, did not specify who the complainant was and when the case was registered. They said further investigation into the case was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)