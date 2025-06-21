Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Professional boxers from India, Russia, and Uzbekistan assembled at the historic Ridge in Shimla on Saturday for a face-off ahead of an international professional boxing championship, which will be held on Sunday in memory of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The event is also part of a campaign to raise awareness against drug abuse among youth.

The boxing tournament, organised by the Virbhadra Singh Foundation in association with the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, is being held a day before the 91st birth anniversary of the late Congress stalwart and six-time Chief Minister. The initiative aims not only to pay tribute to his legacy but also to promote a healthy lifestyle and steer the younger generation away from substance abuse.

Speaking to ANI, Yadupati Thakur, member of the Virbhadra Singh Foundation and the chief organiser, said,

"This is the second time an international professional boxing match is being hosted at the Ridge in Shimla. We first organised it in 2023, when boxers from five countries, including Russia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, participated along with India. This year too, boxers from Russia and Uzbekistan are taking part," he added.

"The main aim of the championship is to keep the memory of Virbhadra Singh alive in the hearts of the people and to inspire today's generation, which is increasingly falling prey to drugs. Through sports, we want to guide youth towards a healthier direction," he added.

The event will also feature Punjabi singer Kamar Grewal, Himachali traditional dance performances, and will be held free of cost for the public. Dignitaries including the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy CM, MP Pratibha Singh, Mayor, and even Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have been invited to attend the non-political, sports-focused gathering.

"We've made this an apolitical event focused on sportsmanship. Invitations have been extended across the political spectrum. No ticket is required everyone is welcome," said Thakur.

He also stated that although this time boxers from only three countries are participating, the spirit remains strong despite visa challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Indian boxer Sawan Gill, one of the participating athletes, praised the initiative, saying,

"The organisers have provided excellent facilities. I thank them for hosting this international professional boxing event. I appeal to everyone play good boxing, train hard, and quit drugs. They are harming you. Let's support sports, support India, and stay healthy.," he said.

International boxer and Olympian Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, also participating in the event, called it a vital platform for aspiring players.

He said, "This tournament provides not just motivation but also guidance and competitive preparation for young athletes, especially boxers. Facing international opponents is a challenge, but that's how growth happens. I thank the organisers and urge youth to join sports for a healthier life and a better future."

"Sports brings discipline, health, and mental strength. When you represent India, it shapes you. Participate and be part of this national movement," he added.

Binakshi Bhota, a female boxer who has been in the sport for over a decade, emphasized the importance of fitness and sports for women.

She said, "I've been boxing for 10 years, and professional boxing has been organised here since 2022 in honour of Virbhadra Singh. This is a great platform, and we must support our players and promote sports."

"Even if not professionally, sports should be part of everyone's life for fitness. From jogging to yoga, it all contributes to mental and physical health. Girls should be independent financially and mentally. Today, there's no difference between boys and girls. Everyone supports girls now. Stand up for yourself," she said.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister and Chairman of the Virbhadra Singh Foundation, Vikramaditya Singh, hailed the initiative as a powerful step against substance abuse and a tribute to the former Chief Minister's legacy.

"This is a great initiative, and I appreciate the efforts of all the youth involved. We must continue to organise such tournaments, be it boxing, kabaddi, or volleyball. This championship is being held every year around the time of the late Raja Virbhadra Singh ji's anniversary, and this time we are hosting professional boxers from Himachal, other Indian states, and Russia."

"The event is also being supported by the state government. We have invited the Honourable Governor, Chief Minister, and other prominent personalities. The aim is to boost youth morale and promote sports as a way to keep them away from drugs," Singh told ANI.

The boxing championship is expected to draw large crowds at Shimla's Ridge and stands as a unique confluence of sport, tribute, and social messaging in the memory of one of Himachal Pradesh's most revered political figures. (ANI)

