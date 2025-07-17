Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) The hill state Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, popular for its picturesque landscapes, has witnessed a sharp decline in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings, dropping to 347th among India's cleanest cities from its 188th position last year.

Besides, Shimla secured the third spot among the cleanest cities in Himachal Pradesh.

The Swachh Survekshan team conducted a comprehensive survey earlier this year to evaluate the town's cleanliness. According to the City Report Card, Shimla scored zero per cent in water body cleanliness and dump site remediation, two per cent in source segregation, 42 per cent in door-to-door garbage collection, 44 per cent in waste generation versus processing and 100 per cent in residential area cleanliness.

Expressing dismay over the rankings, Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC)has urged the ministry for a re-assessment.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan called the ranking "unfair", highlighting the SMC's "relentless efforts" to maintain cleanliness.

"This ranking undermines the hard work of our workers who strive day and night to keep Shimla clean," he added.

Theog, located approximately 29 km from Shimla, was named the cleanest town in Himachal Pradesh in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 awards announced in New Delhi.

